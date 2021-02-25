Fentanyl, cocaine, found in Marion drug seizure

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A routine traffic stop turned into a drugs bust when officer found fentanyl, cocaine, scales and a gun.

Deputy Endicott and Lt. White conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after it committed several traffic violations, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

After speaking with the occupants they were able to get permission to search the vehicle. Located inside the vehicle were 4.9 grams of Fentanyl, 29.6 grams of cocaine, 5 crack pipes, 2 scales and loaded 9mm Taurus, the post concluded.