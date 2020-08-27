FEMA announces Lost Wages Grant for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Ohio for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Ohio to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to implement a system to make this funding available to Ohio residents.

On Aug. 8, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state of Ohio agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.