Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who worked in public service may qualify to have all of their student debt eliminated — but they have until the end of the month to apply.

The federal government’s public service loan forgiveness program offers full student debt forgiveness to those who worked as public servants for at least 10 years, as long as they’ve made at least 120 monthly payments toward their student loans. Public servants include employees of federal, state, local or tribal governments, the military, public schools and colleges, and non-profit organizations.

Qualified borrowers have until Oct. 31 to apply.

“The sooner you apply the better, because these things do take time to process,” said Kimberly Wells, owner and financial planner for Young Wealth Management.

A person does not have to work 10 consecutive years in public service to apply — so those who left public service and came back, for instance, still qualify. Those who haven’t yet spent 10 years as public servants can apply for credit toward full forgiveness.

Borrowers can find more information on the program, including on eligibility and loan consolidation — here.