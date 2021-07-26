FDA updates nutrition labels for packaged foods, drinks for 1st time in 2 decades

(WHNT) — Federal authorities have updated the nutrition facts label on packaged foods and drinks for the first time in 20 years.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the changes are required because of updates in scientific information, new nutrition research, and public input.

“The label’s refreshed design and updated information will make it easier for you to make informed food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits,” the FDA stated.

The FDA’s new education campaign — “The New Nutrition Facts Label: What’s in it for You?” — seeks to raise awareness about the changes, which include:

Serving sizes: Serving sizes and servings per container have been updated to reflect the amount people today typically eat and drink. Nutrition information listed in the “Daily Value” section is usually based on one serving of food and is not a recommendation of how much to eat.

Serving sizes and servings per container have been updated to reflect the amount people today typically eat and drink. Nutrition information listed in the “Daily Value” section is usually based on one serving of food and is not a recommendation of how much to eat. Calories: Calories are now listed in a larger, bolder font. The FDA still recommends approximately 2,000 calories per day as general nutrition advice, but that can change based on such factors as age, gender, height, weight and physical activity level.

Calories are now listed in a larger, bolder font. The FDA still recommends approximately 2,000 calories per day as general nutrition advice, but that can change based on such factors as age, gender, height, weight and physical activity level. Daily Values: Updates to the daily values section, which shows how much certain nutrients in the food contribute to a daily diet, could make the percent Daily Value (%DV) higher or lower on the new label. The footnote at the bottom of the label has also been expanded for a better explanation of %DV.

Updates to the daily values section, which shows how much certain nutrients in the food contribute to a daily diet, could make the percent Daily Value (%DV) higher or lower on the new label. The footnote at the bottom of the label has also been expanded for a better explanation of %DV. New label additions: The daily values section of the label will now show added sugars, vitamin D, and potassium. Calories from fat along with vitamins A and C will no longer be displayed on the label.

(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The new campaign will include outreach through several platforms, including advertising, social media, videos, and downloadable educational materials.

For more information on the updated label, visit the “What’s New with the Nutrition Facts Label” page on fda.gov.