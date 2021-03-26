FCSO drug bust nets $1 million worth of cocaine from Mexico

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two drug dealers in possession of 10 kilos of cocaine valued around $1 million.

The bust happened at a residence on Coolidge Avenue in Columbus on Thursday after about a month-long investigation.

FCSO says 34-year old Jose Alvarez Jimenez allegedly agreed to sell them two kilograms of suspected cocaine. After arresting him, the detectives then searched a residence on Coolidge Avenue where they found an additional eight kilos of cocaine. They also found 52-year old Alberto Nunez, whom they took into custody.

Officials say Nunez is a lawful resident of the United States, but lives in Tijuana, Mexico. They said he allegedly entered the United States last week in order to sell the cocaine.

Alvarez is in the United States illegally, according to officials, and is a fugitive from U.S. Customs and Enforcement.

Both men are charged with possession of cocaine with further charges pending.