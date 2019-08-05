FBI encourages public to report suspicious activity after Dayton, El Paso shootings

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The FBI is assisting the Dayton Police Department with their investigation into the Oregon District shooting.

“On behalf of the FBI, I offer sincere condolences to the victims, families, and communities affected by this weekend’s violence, and we stand by them during this difficult time. We will bring the full resources of the FBI to bear in the pursuit of justice for the victims of these crimes. I am proud of our state and local law enforcement partners and the immediate response of FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff, working in close coordination to assist them. I have been in contact with the president and the attorney general, and they both have expressed their support for the FBI’s work in the wake of these tragedies.” FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY

The FBI says they remain concerned that these “U.S.-based domestic violent extremists” may be inspired by these high-profile attacks and engage in similar acts of violence.

FBI Statement Regarding Shootings in El Paso and Dayton: The FBI is supporting state and local partners in response to the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The FBI asks the American public to report to law enforcement any suspicious… https://t.co/TfcwNNxrr4 — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 5, 2019

They encourage the public to report suspicious activity to law enforcement either in person or online.

FBI officials are also supporting an investigation in El Paso, Texas, where another mass shooting occurred less than 24 hours earlier.