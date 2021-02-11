FBI: Beware of “Romance Scams” targeting Ohioans

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the FBI is warning Ohioans to be wary of fake online love affairs that could empty their bank accounts.

These “romance scams” are the most prevalent online frauds, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati Division. Nearly 300 central and southern Ohioans lost some $3.5 million last year by sending money via wire transfers, prepaid debit and gift cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to people they’ve never met.

The FBI says a victim may virtually meet someone on a legitimate dating site or app and form an emotional relationship without actually meeting their love interest.

Once trust is established, a scammer may say they are overseas for work, in the military, or quarantined and they need financial help.

To prevent becoming a victim, the FBI recommends:

Be cautious of online relationships with people you have not met in person.

Never send money or personal information to anyone you have only communicated with online or through texts.

Go slow and ask a lot of questions. Be very suspicious if the individual promises to meet in person or via video chat, but always comes up with excuses why they cannot meet.

Anyone who believes they’ve been scammed by romance fraud are urged to report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.