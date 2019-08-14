Deputies asking for help locating Fayette Co. woman missing since July

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WMCH) — Fayette County deputies are asking for assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Cheronda Bellar was last seen at the McDonald’s Restaurant on South Elm Street, in Washington Court House, on July 22, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet 5 inches with brown hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos including a marijuana leaf on her left wrist, “Life goes on with a heartbeat” on the left side of her chest, “Love me sober” with an arrow on right arm, a cancer awareness ribbon and dates on her back-shoulder blade.

Anyone with information about Cheronda is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-333-3504 extension #7.

