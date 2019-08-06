Father charged with forcing 4-year-old daughter to drink bleach

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FL (WESH/NBC News)  A Florida father is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly smothering his 4-year-old daughter and forcing her to drink bleach.

Newly released body camera video shows Michael Dublin telling responding officers that the little girl “is good” as paramedics worked to revive her.

In the video, Dublin was emotionless while others around him are screaming.

The 4-year-old child was lifeless outside a Tangelo Park home.

Witnesses told investigators that Dublin did not have custody of his daughter. He was visiting and other kids there saw him forcing the little girl to drink bleach out of a water bottle, shown in a crime scene photo.

The children said they tried to stop Dublin, but that he forced them out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools