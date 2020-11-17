Father charged in accidental shooting of child, 1, in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The father of a child who accidentally shot himself Monday has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Demonte J. Walker Sr.

Demonte J. Walker Sr., 24, of Columbus, has been charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony, Columbus Police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on the 2000 block of Bancroft Street Monday at approximately 11:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the child’s parents outside the home, holding the one-year-old boy.

According to court documents, Walker had a gun in his possession before the shooting, placing it on the couch where he and the child were sitting. While Walker was playing video games, the child reached for the gun and accidentally shot himself in the stomach, court documents state.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Walker is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday.