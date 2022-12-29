COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who allegedly made violent social media threats, then attempted to follow through on those threats, is in custody.

Police responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5900 block of Parliament Drive on the east side of Columbus. The 911 caller said the shooter was believed to be the father of his ex-girlfriend, who was at the Laurel Canyon residence.

Upon arrival, Columbus police found multiple shots had been fired at and into the home, but the suspect had fled the scene. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, the victim told CPD that Lamar Stromer, 23, had posted social media videos earlier that night and made threats about killing her. Stromer was reportedly holding a semi-automatic weapon in the video clip.

The victim said she and her current boyfriend were sitting on a couch on the first floor when several gunshots came into the room through a sliding glass door, striking the couch and surrounding walls. Neither victim was injured during the incident.

CPD located Stromer on the 1000 block of Leonard Avenue, near the Interstate 71 and 670 interchange, and arrested him for domestic violence threats. Stromer confessed to the allegations, was taken to Franklin County Jail and was charged with two counts of felonious assault.