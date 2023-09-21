WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling northeast on Clinton Avenue and making a left turn onto Draper Street. Tyler Ward, 28, was traveling southwest on Clinton Avenue on a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. Officers said the PT Cruiser failed to yield to traffic while turning left, hitting Ward’s motorcycle.

Ward was taken to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he later died from injuries. The driver of the PT Cruiser and their passenger were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.