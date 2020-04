COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Powerful thunderstorms rolled across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky Wednesday night, blowing down trees and power lines in advance of strong cold front. Clusters of storms were accompanied by hail and downpours, and golf-ball-sized hail was reported in northeast Scioto County.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Oh., found evidence of a tornado that touched in Brown County near Lake Lorelei and Fayetteville. Nearly 100 reports of storm damage were received by the weather service office in Wilmington, adding in a preliminary report that "it is likely that some of this damage was caused by tornadoes, and some of this damage was caused by intense straight line winds." A complete assessment of the event will take several days.