Farmer: ‘We are in a crisis out here’

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) – Farmers are hoping for government aid as flood water continue to destroy their crops.

Farmers in the state said their once rich land is now a muddy swamp. Ryan Rhoades feels defeated.

“When you get things like this and you feel like you’ve done everything right, you really, truly do feel helpless,” said Rhoades.

Rhoades said he’s losing money by the tens of thousands of dollars.

“It means lost revenue. It is a big giant zero when I see those bodies of water, that’s a zero. That means no income,” said Rhoades.

It’s a worry he said he shares with many other farmers throughout the state.

Heavy rain is destroying his soybean and corn crops and there’s nothing he can do about it.

As Gov. Mike DeWine works to get aid for farmers in the state from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rhoades has a message.

“A disaster is easy to spell: W-A-T-E-R. It’s water. We are in a crisis out here and any little bit can help,” said Rhoades.

The 39-year-old father of four said that help needs to happen now. It will benefit everyone, not just farmers like him.

“Every single one of us goes to the grocery store for our food. The protein you buy from chickens, to cows, to pigs. Soybeans is a huge food source for them. Indirectly, everything is going to affect the consumer,” said Rhoades.