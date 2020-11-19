Fantasy of Lights big Christmas-season draw for families looking for safe fun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights has been drawing families to huge light displays for two decades. But it took 2020 for the concept to really come into its own.

The drive-through light display at the Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds offers a tunnel of lights, giant displays of holiday words like joy and peace, as well as reindeer, Santa, snowflakes, and many other designs.

Families stay in their cars and drive through, so it’s completely safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelley Chaffin, VP of Operations, and her brother, Co-Owner Dante Bando, bought the Fantasy of Lights five years ago after the previous owner Steve Cross approached them to keep the holiday tradition going.

Chaffin and Bando re-named it after their father, a long-time Delaware County resident and business owner.

This year Mrs Santa Claus will be on hand to receive letters destined for the North Pole. She will be there from November 27 to December 23, and she will deliver them.

If there’s an adult’s email at the bottom of the letter, the little elves will scan those letters back to the adults.

For ticket information and times, visit https://butchbandosfantasyoflights.com/