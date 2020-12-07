Family of man shot by Franklin County deputy retains attorneys

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A law firm claiming to represent the family of a man fatally shot during a law enforcement operation Friday is demanding a “thorough and transparent investigation” into the man’s death.

In a post to it’s Facebook page, Walton & Brown, LLC. said it is representing the family of Casey Goodson Jr., who the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified as the man shot by Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran, Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meade is currently assigned to the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, a role he was in at the time of the shooting.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s office, Meade was among agents searching for a fugitive in Estates Place, in the area of Ferris Road, Friday afternoon. Agents were unable to locate the fugitive.

As they were completing their operation, Goodson drove by waving a gun, the office said. The law firm said Goodson had a valid concealed carry license.

Several officers followed the man and when they caught up to him, commanded him to drop the weapon. As the suspect began to pull his gun, Meade fired, hitting the suspect, according to the marshals’ office.

The post to the law firm’s Facebook page disputes the narrative put forth by law enforcement at this point.

“Casey was shot and killed as he unlocked his door and entered his home,” the post states. “His death was witnessed by his 72-year-old grandmother and two toddlers who were near the door.”

The law firm further stated Goodson was not alleged to have committed any crime, had no criminal background, and was not the target of any investigation.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office released a statement saying Meade is not on duty and is waiting to be interviewed by the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team, which is investigating the shooting.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is confident the Columbus Police Critical Incident and Response Team will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, at which time it will be presented to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office identifying Meade.

The law firm is also calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into Goodson’s death.

