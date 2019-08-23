Family of Donna Castleberry sues CPD, former officer for wrongful death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Donna Castleberry has filed a wongful death lawsuit against the city of Columbus, the Columbus Division of Police and former CPD vice officer Andrew Mitchell.

The federal lawsuit was filed Friday, one year after Castleberry was shot and killed by Officer Mitchell.

The lawsuit claims Mitchell used unlawful excessive force when he shot her multiple times, causing her death. It also claims the city had a lack of control over the vice unit and its officers.

Castleberry was shot and killed by Mitchell during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue. Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.

In March, Mitchell was indicted on federal charges alleging he kidnapped victims under the guise of arrest and then forced them to engage in sex in exchange for their freedom.

In April, Mitchell was indicted on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Read the full lawsuit here: