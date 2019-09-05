Family in canine custody battle with Humane Society of Morrow Co.

MORROW CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A veteran is fighting to keep their pet that belongs to their daughter with special needs.

However, the Humane Society of Morrow County deemed them an unfit family for the dog, weeks after they got the dog from a friend, who breached their adoption contract with the humane society.

Kohl is more than the Magill’s family pet.

“He is one of our family period,” Patrick Magill said.

And to their daughter Lilli with special needs, he’s her best friend.

However, the dog is now at the center of this lawsuit.

The Morrow County Humane Society claims the dog is its property and the family has no right to have it as a pet.

Shannon Magill said they got the dog from one of her clients who originally adopted the Great Dane.

NBC4 got our hands on the original contract that has a clause that states,

“if I can not keep my adopted animal I agree and understand that I must return the animal to the Humane Society of Morrow County”.

When the humane society found out the dog was with the Magills they came out to do a home visit.

“At that point, they didn’t mention anything about there being an issue, it was just we need to check on him,” Magill said.

The family filled out paperwork to formally adopt and that’s when they found out about the $120 rehoming fee.

“I was kind of upset about it because in my mind we’ve had this dog for almost a month, we took the dog to the vet, got shots updated,” Magill said.

The humane society’s attorney said it’s not appropriate for his client to make decisions based on someone who is bullying them.

“At that point, they said I was unfit because of my anger and attitude issues and it wouldn’t be fair for him to be raised in this home,” Magill said.

Magill said he admitted that he handled the situation wrongly and they were going to pay the rehoming fee, but then he got an email.

“We get an email saying sorry you’ve been denied and you’re not allowed to adopt the dog,” Magill said.

Magill said they planned to turn Kohl back over to the humane society, as they are demanding him to, but now they are working to fight to keep him; and they too hired an attorney.

“This is about taking a dog from a special needs girl, this is about taking a dog from a Gulf War veteran, this is about taking a dog away from a family who loves this dog and will do anything to keep it here,” Magill said.

As for the original owner, she signed an affidavit acknowledging she was in the wrong to transfer the animal.

It’s now up to the court to decide what happens with the dog.