Family, friends of missing woman brace for identification of body found in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body found on County Line Road in Westerville on Wednesday night still has not been identified, but it was found near the residence of Emily Noble.

Noble, 52, has been missing since May 25 and the woman who found the body said she was part of a search team looking for Noble.

“We are searching for Emily Noble,” said the 911 caller. “We are in a wooded area near her condo and there’s person here.”

“Can you tell if it’s a male or a female?” the operator asked.

“It’s a female,” said the caller.

Investigators will not confirm those details, and said they’re waiting for evidence from the autopsy to release that information.

Noble’s neighbors say they saw her walking around on that same road where the body was found.

Police say the area where the body was found has been searched multiple times over the last four months. Searches of nearby bodies of water were also unsuccessful.



“I mean I’ve been crying a lot,” said Emily’s friend Erin Moore. “I didn’t sleep much last night.”

Moore has been organizing searches for Noble and printed flyers trying to find her friend.

“I am hoping it’s her because we can move on,” Moore said. “I don’t want it to be her because I don’t want her to be dead.”

She added as badly as she wants to know where her friend is, she also wants to know what happened.

“No matter what happens today or in the future, we’re going to find out what happened to our friend,” she said.