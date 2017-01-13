Family asks state for funeral expenses for Dana Rhoden

COLUMBUS (AP) – The state is reviewing a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year’s southern Ohio massacre of eight people.

The Dec. 12 request to the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program was made by the family of Dana Rhoden.

Rhoden was the mother of three children also killed in the attacks and the ex-wife of the children’s father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., who also was killed.

Payments of $22,500 from the fund were previously approved to pay for funerals for the Rhodens’ children: 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden and 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr.

The program also paid $7,328 to help cover the costs of a separate funeral for 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, the fiancée of Frankie Rhoden, who also died in the unsolved shootings.

To see all our coverage of the case, click here.