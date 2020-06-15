Families excited to return to Columbus Zoo Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– After several months being cooped up at home, Central Ohio families say they are anxious for another entertainment option. Monday, the Columbus Zoo welcomed back the general public.

“There’s nothing else to do around the house,” said 8-yearold Quinn Moellenkamp.

“It’s been rough,” said Quinn’s Aunt Alexandra Mullins while laughing. “Now that the weather’s nice it’s gotten a lot better, but [we’ve had] lots of walks around the block so we’re excited to go do something different.”

The family was joining friends for a visit to the zoo Monday morning.

“They keep asking, ‘Can we go to the zoo? Can we go to the zoo?’ So we decided to make a trip out of it,” Mullins said.

Brady Jackson’s 11th birthday coincided with the zoo’s official reopening date and he decided to visit with his brothers to celebrate.

“Because I really like animals and I haven’t seen the zoo in a long time,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic orders from the Ohio Health Deparment shut down the zoo in March, staff has been coming up with a safe reopening plan.

Columbus Zoo members were allowed to return on Friday, June 12th. By Monday, the general public was allowed to return with capacity limited to 20 percent.

During visits, guests must book reservations and arrive during designated time slots to avoid crowds at the entrance. The zoo has installed hand sanitizer stations and painted social distancing marks on the ground throughout the park. All of the regular exhibits and shops will be open, but limiting attendance and access to high-touch areas. Animal encounters, some rides and entertainment might not be available at all times.

Click here for a full list of restrictions and to purchase tickets before your trip.