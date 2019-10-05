Fall weather, with Sunday showers

High pressure provided lots of sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with readings edging into the low 70s. The high will shift east to New York and the Atlantic Coast by Sunday, with a light southerly flow bringing an increase in moisture.

High clouds will thicken overnight, keeping temperatures considerably milder, with lows in the low 60s.

A frontal system will push through the state Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain or showers, which will be highly beneficial. The rain will taper off mid-afternoon, but a second wave of moisture will move through the state Sunday night through early Monday.

Dry and seasonably cool weather will return during the week.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 73

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as chilly. Low 64

Sunday: Showers likely. High 74 (64)

Monday: Showers early, some clearing p.m. High 67 (55)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (45)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 72 (46)

Thursday: Partly sunny. high 74 (49)

Friday: Showers. High 70 (52)