Fairfield County Department of Health recommends county schools not hold in-person class and cancel fall sports

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Department of Health has sent a letter to Fairfield County Schools recommending no in-person classes and the cancellation of fall sports and extra curricular activities.
The following school districts are located in Fairfield County:
- Pickerington Local School District
- Lancaster City School District
- Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
- Bloom-Carroll Local School District
- Walnut Township Local School District
- Berne Union Local School District
- Fairfield Union Local School District
Here’s the letter in its entirety: