Fairfield County Department of Health recommends county schools not hold in-person class and cancel fall sports

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Department of Health has sent a letter to Fairfield County Schools recommending no in-person classes and the cancellation of fall sports and extra curricular activities.

The following school districts are located in Fairfield County:

  • Pickerington Local School District
  • Lancaster City School District
  • Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
  • Bloom-Carroll Local School District
  • Walnut Township Local School District
  • Berne Union Local School District
  • Fairfield Union Local School District

Here’s the letter in its entirety:

