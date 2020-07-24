Fairfield County Department of Health recommends county schools not hold in-person class and cancel fall sports

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Department of Health has sent a letter to Fairfield County Schools recommending no in-person classes and the cancellation of fall sports and extra curricular activities.

The following school districts are located in Fairfield County:

Pickerington Local School District

Lancaster City School District

Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District

Bloom-Carroll Local School District

Walnut Township Local School District

Berne Union Local School District

Fairfield Union Local School District

Here’s the letter in its entirety: