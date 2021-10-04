(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is currently experiencing an outage impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ On Instagram, the error message shows as a 5xx Server Error message.

The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook Messenger and Oculus are also experiencing outages.

The first reports on DownDetector.com started around 11:44 a.m. ET.

According to The Verge, the issue is likely related to a DNS issue. When Slack experienced an outage last week, it was also related to DNS issues.

