Extended unemployment benefits will end after Dec. 26 in Ohio

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Federal funding is ending for extended unemployment benefits, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The agency says the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is expiring, and the Federal-State Extended Benefits program will end after Dec. 26.

According to ODJFS, anyone who has used up their regular unemployment benefits will be eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

All traditional unemployment benefits will remain in effect after Dec. 26.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools