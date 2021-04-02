Explore a castle and other hidden gems within 100 miles of I-270

CINCINNATI (WCMH)– The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum opens the doors to the team’s rich history on non-game days from 10 AM to 5 PM April through September.

You will find everything you ever wanted to know about Major League Baseball’s first professional baseball team. Currently, you can explore America’s pastime by visiting the “Pursuit of a Dream” exhibit. This explores the Negro League through the integration of baseball, and the symbolism of the fabled Big Red Machine.

WEST LIBERTY

Explore Ohio history at Mac-a-Cheek Piatt Castle. Enjoy the craftsmanship and grounds of a castle nestled in the hills of Logan County.

For more than 200 years, the family legacy lives on, through grants and restoration. Most recently, a book case with native American artifacts is being studied by anthropologists.

Be sure to plan your visit or take the virtual tour here.

The destination’s hours begin April 17 on weekends 10AM to 4PM.

CEDAR POINT

ure we have all heard of the park that’s celebrating its sesquicentennial. That is 150 years of summer fun. The hidden gem is in the park and named the Frontier Festival.

The event boasts local artisans, crafters, and live music. Of course, there is a lot of food. This year, look for cherries to be everywhere. From pies to drinks, you will get your flavor on with this event.

The festival joined forces with Prayers from Maria to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

MOUNT VERNON

The Woodward Opera House is listed on the national register of historic places, the Woodward Theater is the oldest authentic 19th-century building of its kind still standing.

The venue dates back to December of 1851 when Dr. Boynton lectured on electricity. Now, the venue is open for shows, tours, and private gatherings. Be sure to visit the website and schedule a visit when you’re in town.