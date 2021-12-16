COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–‘Tis the season to get out and enjoy events during the weekend. With Christmas Day being next weekend, this might be the perfect time to get out and enjoy all of the events being offered to help get any scrooge in the spirit of the season. From caroling to concerts and women’s NCAA volleyball national championship to a Sunday morning breakfast, there’s plenty to get involved with.

The Brass Band of Columbus can be heard playing The Christmas Song in the video player at the top of this page. They will perform a Christmas concert this weekend (details are below). Last week, the group played at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of Japan attacking the United States.

You can get out and search for holiday light displays at homes and venues. Check out the schedule of events below. the dates and times below are not exhaustive. They are to provide opportunities and ideas for weekend fun. For an in-depth of list activities, visit our Community Calendar.

Friday, Dec. 17

Columbus second annual Songs on Sullivant: An Evening of Caroling and Community. This family-friendly evening is free and open to everyone. Locations are in Franklinton and the Hilltop. If you going, meet up at Dodge park and join the holiday caravan. This year’s event will feature live bands, cookies, hot cocoa, and ornament making. Children under 18 years of age will receive a special gift from Santa, while supplies last.

5:30-7:30 pm

Dodge Park, 667 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215

6:00-6:30 pm Corner of Central & Sullivant

6:45-7:15 pm Corner of Hague & Sullivant

Franklin Park Conservatory

Gingerbread Display

Holiday Blooms

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, Dec. 18

Christmas Concert featuring the Brass Band of Columbus

Holy Trinity church

2001 Northwest Blvd.

Upper Arlington

FREE ($10 suggested donation)

4:00 pm

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship All-Session

Nationwide Arena

200 West Nationwide Blvd.

Columbus, OH

7:00 pm

Black Nativity

Ohio Dominican University Matesich Theatre

1216 Sunbury Road

Columbus, OH

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 19

VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast

VFW Post 4719

75 W. Johnstown Rd

Gahanna, OH

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Dickens of a Christmas

Ohio Village

800 E 17th Ave

Columbus, OH

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm