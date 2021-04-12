Engineers schedule $9m for trails, road widening, and bridge repair, affecting Powell

Bridge repair is one of the improvements coming to Liberty Township in 2021.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Liberty Township will receive almost $9 million in infrastructure improvements this year, easing traffic in some parts of Powell and its surrounding developments.

According to Liberty Township Trustee Shyra Eichhorn, Delaware County engineers will make improvements linking multi-use trails, open narrow roads, and repair failing bridges and provide east-west connectivity. The projects are:

$4 million: Widening of Home Road between Perry Road and US 23 will provide better connectivity between US 23 and SR 315. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Hyatts Road. One-way westbound traffic will be maintained during construction September 2021 – June 2022

$2.95 million: Widening of Home Road to 5 lanes through the Sawmill Parkway intersection, new turn lanes northbound on Sawmill at Home Road, new right-turn lanes at Home and Liberty roads.

Construction of the shared multi-use path from Liberty High School to Liberty Trace Subdivision. Traffic will be maintained during construction which is scheduled for August 2021 – June 2022.

$1.6 million: A single-lane roundabout will be installed at Liberty Road and Salisbury Drive, along with new turn lanes at the intersection of Liberty Road and Libertydale Drive/St. Joan of Arc driveway. Construction is slated to begin Summer/Fall 2021. The intersection of Liberty Road and Salisbury Drive will close during construction, which is expected to take 8-10 weeks beginning in July 2021.

$275,000: Hyatt’s Road Bridge will get a replacement bridge superstructure and decking beginning this fall. A 4-week closure is expected.