EMS staff to get first COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — An initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Delaware County, Ohio, early in the week beginning December 21, the health district said.

The vaccine will go to people in Phase 1A, with first doses going to Delaware County EMS employees, Delaware Public Health District said on social media.

“As more vaccine is provided, the Health District will focus on congregate living facilities and private healthcare offices not connected to a hospital system,” the notice said. “Vaccines will only be given to those who choose to receive it.”

At the moment, the general public is currently not included in Phase 1A, which is designated for: EMS providers; residents and staff at nursing, veteran, and psychiatric facilities; and health care providers,