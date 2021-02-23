Emily Noble Crime Stoppers money helps to fund therapy dog, and more

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The people who discovered Emily Noble’s body have donated some of their Crime Stoppers award money to help fund a therapy dog named Chloe.

Emily Noble disappeared on May 24, 2020, and an extensive search by police and Noble’s friends and family didn’t locate her remains nearly four months later, on Sept. 16.

The area was searched on three different occasions by police before the body was found, including at least once by a cadaver dog, police said at the time.

Now, part of the $10,000 reward given out through Crime Stoppers to the people who found Noble’s remains has gone to fund Chloe, a yellow Labrador working at Westerville Police Department.

“We received an anonymous donation related to the Emily Noble Crime Stoppers fund reward money,” said Chloe’s handler, Officer Mark Wojciechowski. “I met with some of the people who made the donation, and they expressed that Emily was such a kind and caring person, she was always going out of her way to help other people.

“As a Westerville resident, and as an animal lover, they felt she would be a big supporter of our therapy dog program and of Chloe,” Wojciechowski said.

Officer Wojciechowski instructs the DARE program for fifth graders in Westerville schools. He’s now also Chloe’s canine handler.

“Chloe will provide comfort to victims of trauma, and she’ll also be visiting to students in the school, and participate in community events,” Wojciechowski said.

A social media post on the Remembering Emily Noble Facebook page identified four businesses and organizations as receiving donations from those who received the Crime Stoppers reward.

“The people who found Em’s remains wanted to let us know that they have distributed the full $10,000 reward money (anonymously) to 4 places in Emily’s name: Ace of Cups, Westerville PD dog therapy program, Dick’s Den, and Saveourmonarchs.org, ” the social media post said.

“They had considered many places and felt led to contribute most of the money to the two local establishments that had been greatly challenged by the pandemic (AoC & Dick’s). These donations were made in Emily’s honor. They thanked us for the help and guidance we shared with them.”

NBC reached out to Ace of Cups and Dick’s Den, but was unable to confirm donations at this time.