Eliminating the stigma surrounding the HIV virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hearing a doctor say you have HIV is something no one wants to hear, but De’Juan Stevens’ says it is not a death sentence.​ He uses his own personal experience to help others.​

“When I came into the room the doctor greeted me like she always does . We had conversation. We laughed . In the middle of me laughing she said oh your HIV positive. I was frozen,” said Stevens.

Stevens’ life was never the same.​ At 20 years old, he was sexually assaulted by someone he trusted.​ That person gave him the virus.

“I cried for a while. The doctor cried with me actually and then after I left the doctor’s appointment, I went to my partner and told him,” said Stevens.

Depression took over, but only for a little while Stevens said. He soon turned that hurt into action and now he helps folks get tested at Equitas Health.

“If you are negative getting tested regularly is very important,” said Stevens.

Advancements in HIV/AIDS testing and treatment continue to evolve, yet many still chose not to get tested according to Dr. Mysheika Roberts. She’s the Health Commissioner at Columbus Public Health.

“Now more than ever it is important that all individuals particularly African-Americans know their status because if they are HIV negative but they are doing risky behavior they can take a drug called PREP to prevent getting HIV,” said Dr. Roberts.

PREP is a drug that is free in Ohio for those who make less than $62,000 a year. Dr Roberts said many times black folks aren’t getting tested because they’re too scared.​ She said about 6000 people are living with HIV in Franklin county, and of those, nearly half are black.​

“We also know that in terms of a new HIV diagnosis that happen African Americans are four times more likely to be diagnosed with HIV than Caucasians,” said Dr. Roberts.

There will be new diagnoses.​ If you happen to be one of those diagnosed, Stevens said it’s not the end of the world.​

“As long as you’re taking care of yourself as long as you have a support system that’s there to help guide you through that process. It does get better. There’s a light on the other side of the tunnel. That you can live a strong productive life with HIV,” said Stevens.