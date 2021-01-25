Elementary school needs recess toys for social distancing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A South Side elementary principal is asking the neighborhood to help children by donating recess bags.

Principal Miracle M. Reynolds, of Southwood Elementary, said in an appeal that students returning during the phase-in on February 1 will all need their own toys.

“We are trying to make it as normal as possible for the children,” said Reynolds. “But the playground will be marked off in pods with six feet of social distancing and masks. They will have their bag for a while — and not be able to share — so we need enough donations to be able to switch it up.”

Each student will have a labelled, gallon Ziploc bag filled with games and toys. On Monday, they’d had a few donations, but will need many more by Friday, said Reynolds.

Drop the bags off at Southwood Elementary School, 1500 S 4th Street, between 9am and 2pm by Friday, January 29. The school is preparing for 250 students, and appreciate any number of packs that people can give.

The list of toys includes:

Legos· Small Dolls· Action Figures· Coloring Books· Friendship Bracelet Crafting Kits· Puzzles· Hacky Sack· Books· Rubik’s Cube· Deck of Cards· Fidgets· Play Dough· View Finder· Etch A Sketch· A Spin top· YoYoys· Slinky· Paddle Ball· Jump Rope· Skip It· Bop It· Paint by Numbers Kits· Crosswords· Sudoku· Word Search Puzzles/Games· Paracord Crafting Kit· Beads for jewelry making· Unifix Cubes· Sidewalk Chalk· Bubbles· Dinosaurs/Animals/Mini figurines· Toy cars