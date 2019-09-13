Elementary school installs new locks to make doors harder for intruders to open

NASHVILLE Tenn. (CNN) –Students in Tennessee, like students across the Country, must be aware of the dangers of mass shootings and take steps to protect themselves.

At New Union Elementary in Manchester, nearly 50 new safety locks have been installed on doors to make them harder to open.

With recent school shootings, school officials said securing the entire school seemed appropriate.

Second grader Audrey Keele, helped raise more than $3,000 with the help of donations from businesses.

The school has also changed policies so that visitors can’t just enter the school, they have to be buzzed in.

They’ve hired a resource officer and K-9, as well.