Electric vehicles get sixteen charging stations in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, Franklin County will get 16 electric vehicle charging stations installed.

Ohio EPA has awarded $3.25 million in grants to support the installation of more than 500 publicly accessible Level 2 electric vehicle charging ports at more than 170 locations in 22 counties, the EPA said in a press release.

Funding for the grants comes from Ohio’s allocations from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund. Public and private entities in 26 counties were eligible to apply for the grants which provide all or partial funding for the electric vehicle charging stations, the release said.

Delaware County will get two locations, and Fairfield County three locations.

A detailed list of grant recipients and locations is available online.