Eight human trafficking victims rescued in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Eight women have been rescued from a human trafficking operation in central Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The one-day sting by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force took place in New Albany, where New Albany police say the women were working as prostitutes. Yost said the women will now have “the opportunity to provide information that can help put their traffickers behind bars.”

“Arresting the people who are the victims of human trafficking sounds harsh, but the complicated reality is that this often is the best way that law enforcement can help,” Yost said. “The bonds of human trafficking are often chemical chains of addiction and a hopelessness that there is no other way. This gives the survivors a chance to reset with services that are available.”

Victim advocates were on site to provide resources as the women were taken into custody.

