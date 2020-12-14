Eight hospitals named to get Ohio’s first COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eight hospitals will receive Ohio’s first batches of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer after Gov. Mike DeWine announced its arrival Monday.

“Today is the day we have been waiting for,” DeWine said, after he and his wife, Fran, watched the first box of life-saving vaccines arrive at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

Eight hospitals to receive the first batches of vaccines are:

Mercy Health, St Vincent Medical Center, Lucas County

Cleveland Clinic, Cuyahoga County

MetroHealth Medical Center, Cuyahoga County

Mercy Health, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County

Ohio Health Riverside Hospital, Franklin County

Aultman Hospital, Stark County

Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital, Athens

Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County

Those hospitals, along with OSU Wexner Medical Center, and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra cold storage capacity.

“After months of hard work, and tremendous effort from scientists, researchers, and manufacturing companies, and now transportation and logistic professionals,” said DeWine, “the first vaccines to inoculate our fellow Ohioans have arrived, first at the OSU Wexner medical center, and at about the same time, the University of Cincinnati.”

If Moderna is approved, “We will see vaccines going to many, many hospitals in the state of Ohio,” said DeWine.

Cardinal Health Opti Freight Logistics Business will work with Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Health to provide same-day delivery of services. Once the vaccine is widely available, this partnership will allow us to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the state.

The Ohio National Guard will have the task of breaking down the 975 units sent by Pfizer into smaller batches which can be shipped to specific locations.

Additionally, Ohio has been fast-tracked by the CDC to participate in an early-scale launch of vaccines in nursing homes, the governor said. Nursing homes had been scheduled to receive them on Dec 21.

CVS will be doing this along with three other companies handling vaccinations in our nursing homes.