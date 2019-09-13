1  of  2
Eddie Money dead: ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ singer dies at 70

by: John Lynch

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin’” and “Take Me Home Tonight”  soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, died Friday.

He was 70.

A statement provided by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money,” Money said his fate was in “God’s hands.”

