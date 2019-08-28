Police: One killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus.

According to a Columbus Police Lieutenant on the scene, officers responded to a report of a traffic accident in the area of Mount Vernon Avenue and North 17th Street just before 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The car had crashed into a building after the victim was shot. The victim’s daughter was also in the vehicle, according to investigators.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Officers on scene say the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect at this time. No further information was immediately available.

