East Columbus residents fighting back against litter problem

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A community is fighting back against the growing amount of litter.

The non- profit 614 Open Doors is organizing to help residents take pride in their communities with a trash cleanup.

Nearly 100 folks have already signed up to help but organizers said they need more. Littering is a problem throughout Columbus.

Volunteers with 614 Open Doors are focusing on the southeast side Saturday morning.

Patrick Obert want those trashing the streets at Livingston and Champion Avenues to stop.

“People just think if they have something in their hands, they just throw it down,” Obert said.

Frustrations are higher than the trash that is piled on the streets and sidewalks.

“I was taught don’t litter where you live,” said Obert.

He and other folks out here said it’s outsiders making the mess.

“Me and my fiancé when we walk around, we usually carry a little bag and we will pick of the cans and stuff,” said Obert.

Obert and others do this because they love this community. Chris Ransom, with The Aftermath Barber and Beauty Salon, sees the potential despite the disrespect it gets.

“I think it’s a good area like I said I was raised over here group over here the neighborhood has definitely changed for the better,” said Ransom.

Devon Howard would like to see it continue that way. He is the creator of the 614 Open Doors. The non-profit has had trash cleanups before in the city.

“Our last trash pickup we actually found four used syringes. Over here on this corner, we have Livingston Avenue; Livingston elementary is right down the street,” said Howard.

Howard too calls southeast Columbus home. He sees the trash and it hurts.

“We got kids walking to school. Parents walking their kids to school. They got to look at that,” said Howard.

At 10am, Saturday, 614 Open Doors and volunteers will be on Livingston and Champion avenues cleaning up. Howard hopes to beautify this community all while getting to know each other.

“If we stay together, we can rise together,” Howard said.

If you’re interested in helping, Howard needs more volunteers. You can contact them by sending an email to: 614opendoors@gmail.com