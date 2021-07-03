E.J. Liddell will forgo NBA Draft and return to Ohio State

FILE – Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, top, tries to block a shot by Illinois guard Adam Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. Liddell was named to The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball player E.J. Liddell announced on Twitter he will forgo the NBA Draft and return to OSU for his junior year.

Liddell’s decision to return is pivotal for the Buckeyes who will be without Duane Washington Jr. after he announced his intention to stay in the NBA Draft process earlier this week.

During the 2020-21 season, Liddell led the Buckeyes in rebounds per game (6.7) and was second on the team in points per game (16.2).

Ohio State’s 2020-21 season came to a shocking and disappointing end when the Buckeyes lost to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Other notable Buckeyes returning include Kyle Young, Justice Sueing, Justin Ahrens, Zed Key, Seth Towns and Meechie Johnson Jr.

Jimmy Sotos and Able Porter will return from injury for the upcoming season while the Buckeyes added Penn State transfer point guard Jamari Wheeler, Indiana transfer center Joey Brunk and true freshman guard Malaki Branham who helped lead St. Vincent-St. Mary to another state championship.

Point guard CJ Walker will not be back in Columbus as he will pursue a professional career.