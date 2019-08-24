DUI checkpoints yield 3 arrests, multiple citations

The Franklin County DUI Task Force conducted two sobriety checkpoints in the city of Columbus and Madison Township Friday night that resulted in three arrests on misdemeanor warrants and multiple citations.

But no one was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The first DUI checkpoint was located on Hamilton Road at Harbor Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the second was located at Refugee Road east of Hamilton Road from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 am.

The combined results are as follows:

Total Vehicles in the Zone 785

Total Vehicles Checked 256

Total Vehicles Diverted 42

DUI Arrest(s) Made 0

Total Number of Citations Issued 20

Driver License Violators 16

Vehicle Registration Violations 1

Child Restraints Citations 2

Traffic Warnings 22

Vehicle Impounds 1

Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest 3