DUI checkpoint yields 2 arrests, multiple citations

The Franklin County DUI Task Force conducted two sobriety checkpoints on Friday in the city of Worthington in Sharon Twp. on Dublin Granville Road (Route 161) east of Route 315 and on North High Street (US 23) north of Worthington-Galena Road that resulted in two arrests, including one DUI arrest, and multiple citations.

The DUI checkpoint was held from 8 p.m. until 12:30 am on Saturday at Cemetery Road and Lacon Road.

The results of the checkpoint are: