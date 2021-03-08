Dublin schools superintendent steps down, will remain with district

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Dublin City Schools is stepping down from that position.
According to a statement from Board of Education President Chris Valentine, Dr. Todd Hoadley will take on “a different challenge that would use his significant skills and experience.”
Hoadley has been Dublin superintendent since August 2013.
Dr. Wade Lucas was named interim Superintendent.
Valentine said the change will not “hinder the District’s overall operations.”
Valentine’s full statement is below:
I want to let Dublin City Schools parents know about a change in leadership for our District that was decided at our board meeting tonight. As we all know, the last year has been stressful for everyone. We’ve faced issues similar to other districts, but also some unique to us. Those have included navigating education during a pandemic, political and social issues in the classroom, and other challenges that face a large, high-achieving public school district like Dublin.
In discussion with Dr. Hoadley about these stresses, it became clear that he’s in need of a different challenge that would use his significant skills and experiences to help the District in a different capacity that would offer a break from the spotlight and 24/7 obligations of a Superintendent.
None of these changes will hinder the District’s overall operations or slow down student learning. We’re looking forward to exciting changes for everyone. Here’s where we go from here.
In the coming weeks, Dr. Hoadley will transition to his new role and we’ll welcome an interim Superintendent. Many in Dublin already know him. It’s Dr. Wade Lucas. One of the most experienced educators in Central Ohio, Dr. Lucas previously served as superintendent of three different districts – most recently in Olentangy School District. With Dr. Lucas as Interim Superintendent, we will begin a search for a new superintendent. We’ll be transparent throughout the process and we’ll involve parents, staff, and the community. You’ll hear more soon.
Protecting and educating your student are our foremost responsibilities and we take this seriously. Everything we do stems from this important objective.
Our district is blessed to have an amazing number of teachers, administrators, and staff who work tirelessly each day to provide your student with world-class instruction and a well-rounded education.Dublin Board of Education President Chris Valentine