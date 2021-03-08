Dublin schools superintendent steps down, will remain with district

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Dublin City Schools is stepping down from that position.

According to a statement from Board of Education President Chris Valentine, Dr. Todd Hoadley will take on “a different challenge that would use his significant skills and experience.”

Hoadley has been Dublin superintendent since August 2013.

Dr. Wade Lucas was named interim Superintendent.

Valentine said the change will not “hinder the District’s overall operations.”

Valentine’s full statement is below: