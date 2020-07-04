City of Dublin: 13-year-old girl with autism found safe

UPDATE: The girl was found safe at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to the City of Dublin’s Facebook page.

——–

This is a previous story

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) —Dublin Police are currently looking for a missing 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child. The girl was last seen in the area of Brandonway Dr. and Earlington Pkwy.

She was last seen around 9:30 p.m.

The girl is Asian and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, grey shorts and pink Crocs. Police say she is possibly riding a purple bike. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-889-1112.