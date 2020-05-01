Dublin cancels Memorial Day community events

DUBLIN (WCMH) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current mass gathering restrictions by the Ohio’s stay-at-home order, the City of Dublin has canceled the annual Memorial Day procession, ceremony and community picnic scheduled for May 25, 2020.

Dublin plans to make a decision on Independence Day celebrations by May 15, and the annual Dublin Irish Festival by June 1.

According to Community Events Director Alison LeRoy, Dublin will still honor and recognize Memorial Day in close partnership with the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion. A virtual ceremony video will be posted on May 25th to the city’s website and social media channels, including the city’s YouTube channel, to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During this time of social distancing, Dublin is also encourages community members to pay special tribute to the holiday by: