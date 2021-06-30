Duane Washington Jr. reportedly leaving Ohio State to continue NBA draft process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Duane Washington Jr. will continue to take part in the NBA draft process and not return to Ohio State for his senior season, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Ohio State basketball strength and conditioning coach Quadrian Banks appeared to confirm the news by tweeting “go show the world what we already know” on Wednesday morning.
During the 2020-21 season, Washington led the Buckeyes in points per game with 16.4 and minutes per game with 32.2. He also ranked second in assists per game (2.9) and led the team in three-pointers made with 89, which was 35 more than the next closest Buckeye.
College basketball players who entered their name into the NBA draft have until Wednesday, July 7 to return to school to keep their eligibility for the 2021-22 season.
Washington’s teammate, E.J. Liddell, has not announced whether he’ll return for a junior season or keep his name in the draft.
Ohio University point guard Jason Preston, who helped lead the Bobcats to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and win since 2012, has also not announced whether he’ll return to Ohio or continue with the draft process.
Preston, like Washington, was one of 40 players invited to the NBA Combine, where he’s impressed coaches and scouts.