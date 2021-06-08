Drug trafficker with ‘enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Marion’ gets at least 10 years behind bars

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who had 435 grams of fentanyl and $10,000 in cash received a 10 to 12-and-a-half year prison sentence, which was upheld in appeals court on Monday.

Travon Floyd was sentenced in November 2020 after pleading guilty of two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, and appealed the sentence. But his prison term was upheld in the Third District Court of Appeals, said Ray Grogan, Marion County prosecutor in a social media post.

Floyd also forfeited more than $10,000 in cash and a jewel necklace valued at approximately $8,000 as these were proceeds of his trafficking activity.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said in the post, “Mr. Floyd had enough fentanyl to kill every person in Marion County.

“This drug is the most deadly that we see and I am pleased we were able to successfully prosecute him and that the Court upheld his sentence.”

On May 1, 2020 Detectives with the MARMET Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 414 Lynn Drive and 441 Executive Drive in the City of Marion. Detectives found in excess of 435 grams of fentanyl, $10,200 in cash and a gold necklace and charm.

“I want to thank the Marion, Ohio Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Marion,OH, the MARMET Drug Task Force, and the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost‘s Office – BCI, for their work on this case,” prosecutor Grogan concluded.