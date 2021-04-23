Drug Take Back Day: Dispose of your unused and expired prescription drugs

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Columbus Division of Fire at 3639 Parsons Avenue.

The goal is to give people a place to dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication. The goal is to keep medicine not being used out of the hands of people who could misuse the meds.

This comes at a time when overdose deaths are on the rise in Franklin County. At the beginning of April, there were 17 overdose deaths in Franklin County within a four-day period.

According to an information release, during the last Take Back Day in October, DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

Drug and Alcohol Addiction Help

In addition, DEA 360 Central Ohio is partnering with the Center of Science and Industry to deliver 1,250 COSI Connects Learning Lunchboxes to targeted areas throughout Central Ohio, These health-themed Learning Lunchboxes contain materials promoting wellness and a drug-free lifestyle.

“One of the primary tenants of DEA 360 is to work with community organizations and provide additional resources and outlets to get resources into the hands of those who need them,” said DEA Columbus Division Office Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Heufelder.

“By working with COSI and RREACT we are able to provide resources to youth that address the issue of drug prevention by educating them with hands-on activities that promote mind and body wellness.”

Scheduled to participate in this event are Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel.

Learn more about the event at deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539