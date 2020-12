COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drug detecting dog Rexey died suddenly overnight, said Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rexey, a five-year-old German Sheppard had seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of meth, 345 grams of cocaine, 117 grams of fentanyl, 111 grams of heroin, 42 grams of crack, 58 illegal prescription depressants and $114,392 in drug money, the highway patrol said in a social media post.

Rexey was assigned to the Cleveland District’s Criminal Patrol team.