Drone tour of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew hosts its first game at Lower.com Field on Saturday, and ahead of the big day, NBC4 was granted access to shoot drone footage of the Crew’s new Arena District stadium.

Columbus will face New England at 5 p.m., an appropriate opponent because the club’s first game at Crew Stadium in 1999 was against the Revolution.

The Crew is coming off a 0-0 road draw against Austin FC, a game in which 2,000 fans were allowed inside Lower.com Field for a watch party.

Columbus ranks fifth in the MLS’ Eastern Conference, which is led by New England.

